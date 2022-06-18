Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

