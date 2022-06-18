Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 1,153,213 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,153,213 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

