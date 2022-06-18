Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.