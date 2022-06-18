Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 10,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after purchasing an additional 384,869 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $129.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

