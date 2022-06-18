Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 73,637 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 694,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

