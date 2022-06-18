Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $6.84 Million in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,476,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $1.82 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

