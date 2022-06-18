Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,388 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESMT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

