Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 2,978 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $296.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

