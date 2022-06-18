Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,838 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,788,000 after purchasing an additional 460,530 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

