XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Reduced by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,822 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

