Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,426 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 616,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,065 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.