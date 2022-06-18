Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 577,261 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 577,261 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.