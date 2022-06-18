Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 11,540 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Banner by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

