Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 6,462 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.73 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

