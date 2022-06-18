Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 657,495 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 657,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Agenus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Agenus by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.27. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Agenus Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.