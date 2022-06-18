Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.