Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,877 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,621,563.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $2,962,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

