Woodline Partners LP Buys New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in monday.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDY. Cowen reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

MNDY stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

