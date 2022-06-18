Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.