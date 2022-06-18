Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Decreased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,799 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 11,668.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.