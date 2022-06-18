Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.05% of HireRight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,176,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of HRT opened at $14.35 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,576,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063 over the last ninety days.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

