Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

Tenable stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,068. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.