Woodline Partners LP Sells 6,286 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 136,125 shares of company stock worth $6,202,519 over the last three months.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

