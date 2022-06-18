Woodline Partners LP Has $2.75 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $60.91 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,030.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,665,206.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

