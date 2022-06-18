Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Position Lowered by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,290 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

