Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

