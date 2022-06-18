Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

