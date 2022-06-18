Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.89 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $27,956,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $20,585,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

IPAX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

