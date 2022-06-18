Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.