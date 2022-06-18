Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.
