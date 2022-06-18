Woodline Partners LP Invests $3.51 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.09 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

