Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 250,000 Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

