354,215 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPAX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

