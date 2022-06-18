300,000 Shares in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41.
Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.
