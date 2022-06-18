168,842 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

