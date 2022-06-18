Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 18.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $14,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

