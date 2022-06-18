Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Declines By 17.4%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 56.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of ALLT opened at $5.18 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

