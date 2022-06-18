ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $150,454.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 477,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.35 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

