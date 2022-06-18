Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%.

ADES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.