AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 250,390 shares of company stock worth $4,338,723. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

