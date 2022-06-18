Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Increases By 30.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATNI. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

ATNI opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.63 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -38.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

