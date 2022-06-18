The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Critical Comparison

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Arena Group and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million 1.18 -$89.94 million ($2.96) -4.25 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.83 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.04

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Arena Group and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 3 5 0 2.44

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.13%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.59%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than The Arena Group.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats The Arena Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

