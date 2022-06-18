TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $8,585,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $7,287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

