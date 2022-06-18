Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.18 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

