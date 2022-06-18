Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 941,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $481,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ARQQ opened at $5.97 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

