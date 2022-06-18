Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 941,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $481,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
About Arqit Quantum (Get Rating)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
