Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

