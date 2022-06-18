Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 633,400 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

AADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

