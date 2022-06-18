Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

