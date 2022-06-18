AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

