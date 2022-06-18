Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 959,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.80 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

