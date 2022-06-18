Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expands By 24.0%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.80.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

